Allan to leave Napoli in the summer with PSG and Everton waiting: the details
15 April at 16:00Brazilian midfielder Allan is set to leave Napoli at the end of the season, with both Everton and Paris Saint Germain interested in him, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the player’s relationship with the club and coach Gennaro Gattuso has deteriorated throughout this season because of multiple reasons such as the post-Salzburg mutiny, the fines, the fight with Dries Mertens after the Fiorentina game and his sluggish training performances.
At the end of January, Allan was offered to Juventus for a fee of around €40-45 million, the report continues, although the Old Lady declined due to an overabundance of midfielders. It is unlikely that this idea will reappear in the summer, with Juve looking for other options to strengthen their midfield.
Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti would gladly sign the Brazilian, the report highlights, giving him his first taste of Premier League football. The interest was there in January and is likely to reappear in the summer. Another club interested in Allan is French giants Paris Saint Germain, who know that they would be able to sign him for a much lower fee than the one requested a year ago.
Apollo Heyes
