Allegri admits Dybala scores less goals because of Ronaldo

20 January at 17:30
Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that Paulo Dybala scores lesser goals because of the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Allegri was recently talking to the press ahead of Juventus' Serie A game against Chievo tomorrow and he was asked about Dybala. Allegri believes that the Argentine scores less goals because of Ronaldo.

He said: “He is an important player for us. He has goal chances, he’s always had them. Now we close the action earlier than before. We shoot on target before mainly because of Ronaldo. Paulo can improve, everybody must do a little step ahead."

