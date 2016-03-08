Allegri and Manchester United: more details
12 October at 18:35We have reported about the interest of Manchester United for Massimiliano Allegri.
In exclusive, we can tell some more details about the talks the club had with the manager's entourage. The first offer from Manchester United is a contract of 9 mln euro for 3 years and a budget of 200 mln euro available for new transfers.
Allegri appreciated the proposal of Manchester United and he has answered that, after Juventus, they are his second choice. Sir Alex Ferguson is rumored to have expressed his personal appreciation for the Italian manager, that he considers one of the best in Europe.
One of the names that Allegri could ask to Manchester United is Sergeij Milinkovic-Savic, with the stay of Pogba: the Serbian midfielder could be taken in the next June for about 70 million euro from Lazio.
Of course it's too soon to know something more about the future of Allegri and of the Red Devils, even because there's still a Champions League to be won. What's sure is that if the Italian manager will decide to leave Juventus in the next summer, his new destination will very likely be the Old Trafford.
Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli
