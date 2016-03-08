Allegri: 'Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't mean Champions League'
01 February at 15:55Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that there is no crisis at the club, following their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Coppa Italia in mid-week.
Juve fell to a 3-0 defeat to the Bergamo based side in the cup recently, as Duvan Zapata scored twice and overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's tally in all competitions with the brace.
Allegri was recently talking to the press ahead of the bianconeri's game against Parma and he was asked about whether a crisis or anything is brewing at the club.
Allegri played down anything about it: "Football is simpler than we want to imply. We won in Rome with Lazio, we lost the same match in Bergamo, apart from the fact that we gave away goals on our own.
"With all the merits of Atalanta. It is not that there are problems or that there is a crisis. In Rome, we made 50 chances and in Bergamo, it was very equal. Then in Rome we went well because we did not suffer the defeat."
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “We need luck and Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t necessarily mean Champions League. Football is not as easy as doing 1+1, we are not playing Play Station. We have to work hard, winning is not normal, is something special. Everybody criticises Juve but Real Madrid won four Champions League and one La Liga in the last six years. We won seven Serie A titles in a row. People think we have already reached the Champions League final. I’ll ask Uefa if we can directly play the final, I don’t understand why they don’t let us do it. When I arrived here people were worried that we couldn’t beat Malmoe. I was sure we could reach the Champions League final. In Europe there are 7-8 teams that can play the semi-finals. Trouble is, only four clubs can do it. And two reach the final”.
ATLETICO – “They are on our same level. People think there is no difference between playing well and win games. The different is tight but the gap is hard to fill. It’s not easy to run 100 meters in 9’’99, everybody does it in 10’’”.
LINE-UP - "Caceres will play with Rugani Chiellini will be back in 10-15 days. Spinazzola has good chances to start. Pjanic is ready. Bernardeschi can play in midfield, it's either him or Bentancur. Mandzukic is set to play up front together with Mandzukic. One between Dybala, Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa will play as well. We need some substitutions and some players need to rest".
