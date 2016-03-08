Allegri: 'Champions League is a bastard competition, my future..'
26 April at 15:05Massimiliano Allegri has hinted at uncertainty about his stay at Juventus next season, saying that the Champions League is a bastard competition
Juve fans have been growing frustrated with life under Allegri, as the side got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Ajax earlier this month.
Ahead of the club's meeting against Inter tomorrow, Allegri was talking to the press about his future.
He said: "We will be pushed by what has pushed us every year, to plan and continue to grow in every respect. To be competitive you have to analyze what went well and what went wrong in the season, you have to analyze everything to make sure that the future year is a winning year.
"A date? When the company wants we will meet , we talked in the past also in June, we are ahead of the times."
On the Champions League, Allegri said: "The Champions League is a competition as beautiful as "bastard". Why arrive at the right time not in the best conditions and then pay.
"We arrived well at the stop, then we had so many players out and it was always a chase. Douglas Costa- this year doesn't know if I'm still blond or dark because I never saw him.
"A seemingly easy year, on the other hand, it was difficult, if we had not pushed into the league we would have reached this stage with these players and a minimum advantage to manage over Napoli. After the Ajax I heard so many criticisms, Juventus is not a gust of wind, it has stabilized in the last few years among the top eight in Europe, it has a project with a job to do over the years."
Go to comments