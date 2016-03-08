Allegri: 'Dybala can play. Ronaldo serene, the accusations are a personal thing'
19 October at 13:20On the eve of Juventus' Serie A matchup against Genoa after the international break, Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press in a press conference about the upcoming fixture.
"The team is fine. Some players are missing a few minutes in their legs. Spinazzola played 50 minutes in the friendly, but he is not ready for the league. Douglas Costa has not played in two months, Khedira is the only player out, we hope to have him back for Empoli or the second match against United," he said.
"Dybala? He can play. I have to see the situation today and evaluate the conditions of the midfielders and consequently, I will choose the men to play in the attack. The only one who will surely rest tomorrow is Chiellini.
"We need to keep a low profile and think game by game. We have not already won the matches before playing them. We have to return to Serie A with the right attention because after the break it is the most dangerous.
"Ronaldo? He is very calm, he is working well. The accusations are a personal thing that I do not have to answer. Cristiano has entered the schemes with humility and has brought even more sense of responsibility that this team has always had.
"Kean? He is becoming more responsible for his ages, for the characteristics he has, he is our vice-Mandzukic. Szczesny? Tomorrow he will play and not Perin, but both are doing well. Bentancur? He did well as a mezzala. At this moment he is more suited to that position with Can in front of the defence," Allegri concluded.
