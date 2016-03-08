Allegri: ‘Dybala not at his best, Emre Can surgery liekly’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Friday, on the eve of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Empoli.“Ronaldo will start tomorrow, there is no point to rotate him. We don’t have to look to ahead. He is fit now and tomorrow he will play. Empoli will be tough to face. They love to keep the ball possession. Dybala? He has goals in his legs. He is still not at his best in my opinion but it’s good to have him with us in these conditions. He can help us.”“One between Alex Sandro and Cancelo will rest, Mandzukic is out and Khedira will do some exams in the coming days.”“Douglas Costa? I don’t know, I need to decide how many midfielders I will play. Emre Can? He is finalizing his medical tests, doctors will decide whether he needs a surgery but at this point it’s very likely.”@lorebettoLorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent