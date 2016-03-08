Allegri: ‘I can’t be compared to Guardiola and Mou, great night in Manchester'

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was asked his thoughts on the best managers in Europe and whether he sees himself in the group with big names like Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti: “Managers like them have won a lot in Europe. They have won the Champions League and I’ve lost two finals. I can’t be compared to them although the win in Manchester was excellent. Serie A titles are also important and for now that’s all we have to focus on.”“Ronaldo has brought us some extra self-confidence, the team is improving and I’m going to remember about the night in Manchester when I will retire.”“We can’t win all the games, it’s a matter of maths and number. Against Genoa we played very well for 55 minutes then we fell asleep. We should have been more focused but maybe it’s good that they scored so we can remember to keep our feet on the ground.”Lorenzo Bettoni, Turin correspondent