Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has coached many top players during his managerial career and during today’s press conference he explained the difference between three top players he has had: Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho.“If I have to compare these players I can say that Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Ors, more than anyone else. I’ve been coaching him for the last ten days and I’ve seen extraordinary things. These footballers are different from all the others. Ronaldo is the best goalscorer in Champions League, nobody has won as much Ballon d’Or as him and Messi but the fact that he is here is no guarantee of win. We have to run, work hard and respect our opponents if we want to win games and trophies. Juventus had a great squad before the arrival of Ronaldo who is going to be an added value.”Allegri did also discuss about Ronaldo’s favourite position on the pitch: “I will need to see what happens in the next 2-3 games. We can play with many tactical systems. Ronaldo can play with Dybala or Mandzukic, his positioning depends on his striking partner but also on who plays in midfield. We need to think gme by game, I can use many tactical systems. The only thing that I must always do is to play players in their natural position.”