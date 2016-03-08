Allegri: 'Mandzukic is fit, Ronaldo is the best in the world'
10 November at 12:25Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that Mario Mandzukic is fit to face AC Milan and the Italian has also commented that Cristiano Ronaldo is the best striker in the world.
The bianconeri picked up a painful 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester United in midweek in the UEFA Champions League and have another important game in the Serie A coming up tomorrow against AC Milan. Leonardo Bonucci will play against his former club and Gonzalo Higuain will come up against his parent club.
Allegri was recently talking to the press ahead of the game against the rossoneri at the San Siro and he revealed that Mario Mandzukic is fit to play.
He said: " He can play tomorrow, he needed to recover from mental and physical tiredness. if there had not been the problem of Emre Can I would have sent him for a week to the sea."
Allegri praised Higuain, but also said that Ronaldo is the best striker in the world right now. He said: "Higuain is playing in Milan, it will be nice to see him again, he scored a lot of goals with us.
"Now we have Ronaldo who is a striker or the best striker in the world even if he plays in another way and must be exploited, as well as Dybala, Mandzukic and many others."
