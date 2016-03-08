Allegri meets Juve chiefs in Milan ahead of meeting with Man Utd: the details
19 June at 18:50Juventus are already making big moves in the transfer market: Valencia’s Joao Cancelo and Liverpool’s Emre Can are inbound; whilst rumours circulate about moves for Aleksandr Golovin and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Now, CalcioMercato can reveal that Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri has met with Juventus’ executives to discuss possible transfer plans. This comes after news that Juve will meet Manchester United to discuss the possible arrivals and departures that the two clubs could make a deal on. A number of top names are up for discussion and fans of both clubs will eagerly anticipate the consequences of the meeting.
With both clubs interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, they may discuss more than just their own players and the meeting could prove to be a pivotal moment in determining the future of this transfer window.
