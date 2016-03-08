Allegri names his 'anti-Juve' teams

"The Anti-Juve teams? Both Inter and Napoli. The Nerazzurri are a team built to win the Scudetto, to fight with us and Napoli, who are still competitive with Ancelotti. It's a long road which requires attention.

"The team is doing well, our history is clear: seven league titles and two Champions finals in the last seven years, keeping this level is increasingly difficult and there is only one improvement. We need to win the Champions League. We will be up against a strong candidate: Barcelona. We will need to be good and have some luck as well, since the competition is played in episodes," Allegri concluded.

It remains to be seen if the Bianconeri finally will be able to win the Champions League, although it's certain that they have a strong team as of now.