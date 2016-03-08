'Allegri perfect for Premier League, Ronaldo will score 30 goals'
14 September at 18:30Kevin-Prince Boateng, the midfielder of Sassuolo says that he had a good time with Juventus manager Max Allegri when Kevin-Prince Boateng and Max Allegri were at AC Milan in the past.
"We had a good time together, he has grown a lot, because he has achieved those results, he means he is a great coach, I think he will be good for the Premier League,” Kevin-Prince Boateng was reported as saying by Calciomercato.com.
On Ronaldo, Kevin-Prince Boateng said: “"I always hear about salvation, but for me we are too strong for this goal.We see, we aim as high as possible. My growth? I have had many negative and many positive experiences, now I have found a balance and I have understood what to do to be a good footballer, a good dad, a good husband ...
“I want my son to see one day on the internet that his father has done something important ... CR7? You only have to unlock, then he will do the usual 30 goals all 'year . I hope it does not start against us though. Against Juve we will have to make a perfect game and hope that they are not in one day.”
