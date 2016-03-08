Allegri praises Man Utd star amidst links with Juventus
26 July at 14:35Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has backed away from rumors linking the Old Lady with a move to sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba.
Juventus picked up a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup and a brace from Andrea Favilli helped the Old Lady pick up their first win in their opening Champions Cup game.
After the game, Allegri was talking to reports in the post-match press conference and he was asked about the club's links with Paul Pogba. The Italian said: "I can only say I'm happy for having seen him grown up in an important competition like the World Cup," Allegri told reporters.
"He played with great personality. Compared to the past, he matured a lot."
It was reported in the Spanish media that Pogba could be interested in a move to Juventus, but English media and the Italian media have stated that Pogba is destined to stay at Old Trafford.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
