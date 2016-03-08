Allegri refuses to comment on Ronaldo rape accusation
01 October at 19:45Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has refused to comment on reports accusing Cristiano Ronaldo of raping an American woman back in 2009.
German outlet Der Speigel have carried out a detailed investigation about the case and after years of research, have accused Ronaldo of raping an American woman when he was in Las Vegas during the summer of 2009- when he had left Manchester United to join Real Madrid.
Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri was asked about the case in the Old Lady's pre-game press-conference ahead of the Champions League game against Young Boys.
Allegri refused to comment on the issue. He said: "I have not read it. I do not comment on it. These are absolutely private things, absolutely."
Ronaldo received a red card for allegedly pulling Jeison Murillo's hair during Juve's game against Valencia two weeks ago and is suspended for the tie, but he will return to Champions League action when Juventus will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United- a special moment indeed for the new Juve superstar.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
