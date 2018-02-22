"I have an important team, good players that can pass the ball around well. In the difficult moments, the balance made the difference. We had decisive moments, like the first encounter with Napoli or the second, where we remained calm and continued."The clash with Inter? These players have hearts. In football, if you don't have a heart, you don't win, this is important. It also takes a bit of luck. I'm happy because the guys will have the chance to take on the catwalk in front of their fans on Saturday”, the Italian told Sky Sport.“I am happy for this win”, he added to Premium Sport.“Napoli deserve the praise because they played very well and were great challengers. It will be hard to repeat four years like these. It’s never easy to win. Players like the ones I have and persons like the ones I have made my work easier but it’s always hard to win.”“They deserve the praise because they remained calm every time this season. We were balanced. Not too down when things were not going well and not too happy where things were going well. Balance is always needed and motivations are the key of Juventus’ wins.”“Best player of the season? I don’t know, it’s hard to pick up one. I’d say Pinsoglio beucase he arrived here after two tough seasons with Livorno and Latina. He deserved this title because he settled in well here and has always worked hard.”