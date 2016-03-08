Allegri reveals why Ronaldo won't take every Juventus free kick

02 November at 12:41
Massimiliano Allegri spoke to media on Friday, on the eve of Juventus' Serie A clash against Empoli. Questioned about the Old Lady's free-kick takers, the Italian tactician said: "Ronaldo is a smart guy, he knows Pjanic and Dybala are excellent free-kick takers and they are going to take those close to the area. When there are free kicks from far away, Ronaldo can kick them but we’ve decided that Dybala and Pjanic will take the set pieces close to the area.”

