Allegri: 'We will not be fooling around against Inter'
26 April at 15:35Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that his side will not be fooling around in the upcoming Serie A clash against Inter.
Juve have already won the Scudetto again, with Inter third and looking to cement a place of theirs in the top four. With five games to go, Luciano Spalletti's men are also yet to face Napoli.
Ahead of tomorrow's meeting between Inter and Juve, Allegri was talking to the press about motivating the players for the game.
He said: "We do not feel under observation, in Ferrara we had a good game. Against Inter it is always a special game, we will play in a full stadium. We do not go around fooling around, we are Juventus, we have beautiful games that stimulate us "
"We will be pushed by what has pushed us every year, to plan and continue to grow in every respect. To be competitive we must analyze what went well and what went wrong in the season, we must analyze everything to do in so that the future year is a winning year."
