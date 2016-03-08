Allegri: 'When I arrived they said we could not beat Malmo'
01 February at 17:35Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that many believed that the bianconeri could not beat Malmo when he joined the club after a spell at AC Milan.
Juve were recently knocked of the Coppa Italia during their game against Atalanta, as a Duvan Zapata brace saw the Bergamo based side pick up an impressive and deserved 3-0 win over the Old Lady.
Allegri was recently talking to the press ahead of Juve's game against Parma on Saturday and he said how far he has come at the club.
He said: "When I arrived there was concern to be able to beat the Malmoe, but I thought I could win the Champions League or get to the bottom with that team.
"Now the balance is lost, there are 7-8 teams that can go in the semifinals, but only 4 can get there. From what I hear, Juventus is the finalist, then those who play against you do not know: we must do well and win the championship, the Champions must try to win it as we did the previous years."
