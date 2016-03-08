The last two games have been a nightmare for most Milan players, but there is one man who

The Turkish star came off a brilliant game against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League to perform poorly against Cagliari and Atalanta, a major disappointment for the man who was so appreciated for his crossing, free kicks and assists last season.

Arriving to general incredulity last season, the Bayer Leverkusen eventually proved he was worth the €22 million investment, scoring six Serie A goals in the 2017-2018 campaign.

Yet he is now expected to replicate last season’s form, and the Turk generally hasn’t. Coach Rino Gattuso made some excuses for him after the Cagliari game, claiming that this “happens often when he comes back from international duty.”

Yet one gets the feeling that even the Italian manager is turning up the heat: he’s talked to Calhanoglu more in training this week, and is expecting the 24-year-old to turn it around against Empoli.

Could he do so by finding Gonzalo Higuain, his friend and frequent social media acquaintance?

By Daniele Longo, adapted by @EdoDalmonte