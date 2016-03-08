Ancelotti allows unhappy Napoli stars to leave: a clear message for Liverpool, Spurs and Man United
27 April at 18:05We don’t need to sell our best players, we can sign new players following our ideas. However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I’ve never done it in my career”, the message of Carlo Ancelotti is loud and clear. Who wants can leave Napoli in the summer, provided that the right offer is made because the Serie A giants have enough money in the bank to reject offers from other big clubs in Europe.
There are, however, many players who could push to leave the club and Ancelotti is aware of that. The Italian tactician will allow whoever is unhappy to leave and many top Premier League clubs are monitoring what's going on at the San Paolo.
Right now, the unhappiest player in town is probably Lorenzo Insigne who is off with an injury and his having one of his moments with Napoli fans who booed him for his performances and also for his statements about his future at the club.
The Italian winger was linked with a move to Liverpool but Jurgen Klopp has recently denied the Reds' interest for the Napoli star. But who are the other players who can leave Napoli at the end of the season?
ALLAN - The Brazilian came close to signing with Psg in the January transfer window. His performances didn't develop in the second part of the season and if ADL sets a lower price-tag than € 100 million, Psg may wrap up a deal to secure his services.
KOULIBALY - The Senegal star is wanted by Manchester United but Napoli are in talks to extend his contract. According to reports in Naples, Koulibaly could have a new clause included in his contract. The clause would allow him to cash in a percentage from his possible future sale.
MERTENS AND HYSAJ - Both linked with Chelsea where they could land in the summer if Maurizio Sarri stays at Stamford Bridge. If the Italian returns to Italy (Roma and AC Milan want him), one of them, or maybe both, could follow the Chelsea boss.
DIAWARA - Has had lack of game time this season. Reports in UK link him with Tottenham and Liverpool but his performances this season have been pretty disappointing. For his qualities, however, he could be a perfect midfielder for the Premier League.
@lorebetto
Lorenzo Bettoni
