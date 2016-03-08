Ancelotti confirms Napoli's interest in two Man United targets
04 May at 13:35Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has now confirmed that the club is interested in signing Hirving Lozano and Kieran Trippier, who are both Manchester United targets.
Report stated this morning that Ancelotti and Aurelio de Laurentiis had met Mino Raiola recently to agree a deal with the agent for his client Hirving Lozano. More that that, reports have stated that Napoli are very much interested in Kieran Trippier.
Ahead of Napoli's next Serie A game, Ancelotti was talking to the press about transfer targets.
He said: "I don't like talking about players from other teams. Trippier's wife in Naples? I honestly don't know, but Naples is a beautiful city, there are people who come on holiday.
"But Lozano and Trippier are players who we are evaluating , then later there is everything else that is much more complex. Negotiations, players who prefer other things. Among the players we are interested in there can also be these."
