Ancelotti convinced Hamsik to stay at Napoli
23 July at 15:55Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has admitted that Carlo Ancelotti convinced him to stay at the partenopei this summer.
Hamsik had openly revealed his desire to leave Napoli during the beginning of the summer transfer window, but had later ended up staying at the club.
In an interview that Hamsik gave to Sky Sports, he revealed that Carlo Ancelotti convinced him into joining the club from Naples despite having wanted to leave for China at one point.
The Slovakian said: " I do not hide, I wanted to go to China, but in the end I stayed. It does not change anything for me. It will still be an honor to wear this shirt, I'll put it and give my all from the first minute to the last minute as always. "
"Ancelotti called me a couple of times while I was in Slovakia, he always told me that he wants me on the team and did not wanted me go away. And in the end it was like that, I think he's happy that I stayed and I'm too, it's always nice when a coach wants you. "
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
