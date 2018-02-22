Marek Hamsik announces desire to leave Napoli
22 May at 17:30Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has announced his desire to leave the club, amidst interest from Chinese clubs.
The 30-year-old Hamsik joined Napoli eleven years ago in 2007 and has become a legendary figure for them since then. This season, the Slovakian has impressed, appearing in 38 Serie A games, scoring seven times and assisting once.
In an interview that Hamsik recently gave to pravda, he announced his desire to leave the partenoepi, amidst interest from Chinese clubs and heavy links with Chelsea. He said: " I gave my all, maybe the path to Napoli has come to an end."
"I would like to try a new experience , this year there was the feeling of being able to win the Scudetto, there is disappointment for not being successful. Our fans deserved it ".
Before this, Hamsik's father had told that his son can leave Napoli.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
