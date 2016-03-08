Ancelotti has asked Everton to sign a top Napoli star: the details
27 December at 20:00New Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti may have just left Napoli, but he is already keen to reunite with one of his former players, Lorenzo Insigne, according to a report from French media outlet Le10sport.com via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 28-year-old Italian forward is experiencing a rough time at the Naples based club this season, with the fans no longer forgiving mistakes he makes on the pitch and criticising his play more. He has been whistled and booed more this season more times than any other time in the rest of his career.
Whilst his relationship with Ancelotti has been a little more strained this season, the report highlights, the Everton coach is keen to bring the player over to the Premier League. Furthermore, Ancelotti wants the deal to be completed in the upcoming January transfer window, in order to strengthen the squad straight away and start climbing up the league table.
Apollo Heyes
