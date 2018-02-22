The Partenopei will be looking to redeems themselves in the battle with Juventus for the Scudetto, failing to really pose a threat in the end this term. According to reports, Ancelotti is currently looking at Barcelona and Real Madrid's squads for some reinforcements.

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport , Napoli's dream is to sign Benzema from Real Madrid. The striker hasn't really flourished in terms of goalscoring lately. However, he has been instrumental for the Madrid side this season. '

Furthermore, according to Il Mattino , Ancelotti as also set his sights on Barcelona outcasts Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez and Paco Alcocer. All three have not experienced the success they would have wanted at Barcelona in terms of individual ability. Therefore, it's likely that the Catalan club could be looking to offload these players this summer, in order to make room for some new signing.

Having just signed for the club, Ancelotti is already in full swing to strengthen Napoli ahead of the next season.