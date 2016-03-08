Ancelotti makes contact for Angel Di Maria
18 July at 09:30Serie A giants Napoli have reportedly made contact with Paris Saint-Germain star Angel di Maria.
The Argentine joined PSG from Premier League giants Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 44 million pounds. Since joining, Di Maria has impressed for the side from the French capital, but he has fallen out of favor since last season.
Corriere dello Sport report that Carlo Ancelotti has personally contacted Di Maria and is trying to convince him about moving to Napoli this summer.
Ancelotti has previously worked with Di Maria during their days together at Real Madrid and has even won the Champions League with the Argentine.
The Italian feels that Di Maria will be Napoli's dream signing this summer and with PSG in need of funds to make up for FFP regulations, they are looking to sell players. Di Maria could be one of the players who could be sold, along with Adrien Rabiot.
Inter Milan have also been linked with a move for Di Maria.
