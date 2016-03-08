Ancelotti reveals how Napoli managed to control Liverpool

The Partenopei took the lead in the first half as Mertens finished off a lovely ball from Di Lorenzo. However, Liverpool equalised in the second half through Lovren. In the interview, Ancelotti spoke about how they managed to control the strong opponents.

"Jogging here is not easy. We were there and we suffered. On the other hand, we have to play like that against Liverpool. We came out alive, it was a good evening. It is easier to control Liverpool when they are put under a lot of pressure," he stated.

The manager also revealed that the club president, De Laurentiis, was very pleased with the performance. This isn't just a relief for the players, but also for Ancelotti who has been linked with an exit amid the chaos in the last few weeks.

"I spoke with the president and he was very happy. He thanked everyone for the good game, now we aim to make it through to the knockout phase," he concluded.





For more news, visit our homepage. Liverpool are still one point ahead of Napoli in the group, though the Italian side could leapfrog them in the next round, should things go their way.