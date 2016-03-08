Ancelotti rules out move for Paris Saint-Germain superstar
28 July at 14:50Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out a possible move for Edinson Cavani this summer, despite rumors linking the Uruguayan with a return to the Stadio San Paolo.
The club's president Aurelio di Laurentiis has previously talked of the club's interest in Cavani, but has ruled it out saying that the striker could only return to the club if he reduces his wage demand.
The club's boss Carlo Ancelotti though, was recently involved in a press conference amidst the partenopei's pre-season camp in Italy itself and he was asked about Cavani.
He said: "They are rumors that come from every market. Then we get ready for January, but I have fantastic players and I'm lucky enough to train them, so I'm not interested in the other teams ".
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments