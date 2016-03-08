Ancelotti’s future to be decided after Genk’s fixture
05 December at 10:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s manager Carlo Ancelotti’s future will be decided after the UEFA Champions League’s last fixture of the group stage against Genk, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Chelsea manager’s job at the Naples-based club is under serious threat after series of unimpressive performances from the Italian outfit in the recent past.
As per the latest report, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is seriously considering removing Ancelotti but is willing to give him time to turn things around till the match against Genk in the Champions League which will take place on December 10.
The report further stated that if the 60-year-old will be able to turn thing around for now, he will then face a sack in the summer due to a secret clause in the contract which allows Gli Azzurri’s hierarchy to terminate his contract just 12 months before it is about to end after paying a compensation of just €500,000.
