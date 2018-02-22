Ancelotti's presence can lure Balotelli to Napoli
26 May at 16:40CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that new Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti can lure Mario Balotelli into joining the partenopei this summer.
It is believed that the Italian wants to return to the Serie A this summer, with his agent Mino Raiola demanding a 15 million euros fee for potential suitors to sign him from Nice. Parma have reportedly also launched a bid for the former Man City man, with Inter Milan also interested.
But CalcioMercato can reveal that Ancelotti's presence at Napoli can play a role in bringing the striker to the Naples based club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
