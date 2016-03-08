Ancelotti to convince Balotelli for Napoli
28 June at 10:10Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to sign former Inter Milan and AC Milan striker Mario Balotelli this summer.
Balotelli left Liverpool on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016 to join French side Nice, where he has rediscovered his mojo. He appeared 28 times in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring 18 times and assisting once.
Tuttosport report that Ancelotti wants Balotelli this summer and is willing to convince the player into joining the partenopei
Ancelotti feels that Benzema will be a very expensive operation for the club and Balotelli will be the best alternative for him.
Balotelli has also drawn strong links with Marseille.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
