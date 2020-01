Ancelotti wants to bring Rabiot to Everton: Juve's answer

When he was the manager at PSG, Ancelotti handed Rabiot his debut in Ligue 1, teaching him a lot from a tactical point of view. However, as our reporter Daniele Longo states , Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici only intends to offload Emre Can and not Rabiot.

The idea of ​​Everton is to offer a very expensive loan with a buy-out clause, guaranteeing the remaining €3.5m in wages between now and June for Rabiot. Juventus, on the other hand, are not looking to change their mind and are moving ahead with the former PSG man.

Then again, a lot will depend on the player's will. Only this could change the scenario, although the deal seems very unlikely for now.