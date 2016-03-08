Ancelotti wants to bring Rabiot to Everton: Juve's answer
02 January at 19:30Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Adrien Rabiot to Everton. For the January window, the former Napoli manager has made this request to the management. The English side are looking to add quality to the midfield, and the French midfielder has been identified as the right man.
When he was the manager at PSG, Ancelotti handed Rabiot his debut in Ligue 1, teaching him a lot from a tactical point of view. However, as our reporter Daniele Longo states, Juve's sporting director Fabio Paratici only intends to offload Emre Can and not Rabiot.
The idea of Everton is to offer a very expensive loan with a buy-out clause, guaranteeing the remaining €3.5m in wages between now and June for Rabiot. Juventus, on the other hand, are not looking to change their mind and are moving ahead with the former PSG man.
Then again, a lot will depend on the player's will. Only this could change the scenario, although the deal seems very unlikely for now.
