Ancelotti: 'We are evaluating number of player, not only James'

ancelotti, napoli, conferenza, sguardo, 2018/19
08 July at 14:00
Italian Serie A club Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned his opponents that the club is in the market for number for players as they look to fight for titles next season.

The 60-year-old expressed those views in a press conference on Monday. “If we want to talk about James, then all I can say is I know him very well and he brings a lot of quality,” he said. “Unfortunately, he is not a Napoli player yet. May be he will become one of us or may be that will never happen but for now let's talk about the Napoli players. We are evaluating so many opportunities, there are so many names we are evaluating and there are so many possibilities. There is time until the end of the transfer window so do not expect anything major happening today or tomorrow."

The former Real Madrid manager also expressed his view about a tougher title race next season. “I'm happy that Conte is back in Italy,” he added. “Juve will be the team to beat again, but since Inter want to improve makes everything more competitive. The league will surely going to be more competitive.”
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.