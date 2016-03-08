Ancelotti: 'What we learned against Liverpool can help Napoli beat Psg'
23 October at 20:10Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of Napoli-Psg on Tuesday: “Nobody is unbeatable, they have an incredible potential but the game against Liverpool gave us self-belief. I want to see no fear. Who has fear can stay at home tomorrow. Psg are among the main candidates to win the Champions League but we need to show our qualities, we need to show what we have.”
“Our strategy is to focus on ourselves. We won against Liverpool because of the attention we kept for the entire game. It’s pointless to have a strategy if you are not focused at all times. It all depends on the players, it all depends on how much they are committed. These two games will be very important for us because Liverpool have two games with Red Star and they could have an advantage.”
“Verratti is one of the best midfielders I’ve coached, I have good memories of Paris although I played the last Champions League game in charge of Bayern here. Tuchel? We are friends, I spoke to him in Genève. I hope Psg will keep growing with him.
