Andre Silva: 'I didn't want to leave AC Milan, but...'
06 November at 11:30Former AC Milan striker Andre Silva spoke to A Bola about his spell at Sevilla where he arrived last summer on a loan deal with option to buy.
Scorer of seven goals in 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Andre Silva struggled to cope with Serie A and Italian football last season when he only managed 10 goals in 40 appearances.
"I am working to become the best striker in the World", Andre Silva told the Portuguese paper.
"I didn't want to leave AC Milan but I definitely needed more game time. I had many options but in the end I said yes to Sevilla. Now I am here and I feel I've done the best possible choice."
FUTURE - "I couldn't play for Benfica or Sporting. My heart belongs to Porto."
Sevilla signed Andre Silva on a € 5 million loan deal last summer and can make his move permanent for € 30 million at the end of the season.
