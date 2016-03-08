Andre Silva: 'Inexplicable year at Milan. At Sevilla there is trust in me'
03 October at 09:30He has been in great form for his new club. Andre Silva, Milan's striker on loan at Sevilla, has once again spoken about his club as well as the fantastic start he is experiencing in Spain.
"I did not expect to score 7 goals and all these victories. I did not imagine up to this point! I feel good on the pitch and out of it. I have to thank my teammates and the coach," the Portuguese youngster said.
"I play for Sevilla, but I am a Milan player at least until June. I have no answers to explain what happened with the Rossoneri last year. I only know that this year I finally feel good and want to score more goals and win as many games as possible.
"The choice of Sevilla? I knew that at this club I would have found a great team, with total confidence from everyone. My family followed me here, I am very close to them.
"Cristiano Ronaldo? I am not the heir of anyone (smiles). Cristiano is Cristiano, he did a lot and I am only at the start.
"Everyone dreams of being like him, but there is a long way to go. He is a legend and I want to follow his steps, but as Andre Silva," he concluded.
