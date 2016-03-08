Andre Silva sad on Monaco move failure, AC Milan still keen on sale

24 July at 15:55
AC Milan striker Andre Silva is sad and gutted that a move to Monaco did not work out but the rossoneri are still very keen on selling the striker.

While it seemed as though Monaco and Milan had agreed fees and terms about selling the Portuguese striker, the player failed a medical at the Les Monegasques when he flew in to undergo one.

Our correspondent Daniele Longo states that this is a sign that something wasn't right with the striker's fitness all along. It is because of physical reasons that saw him fail a medical.

Silva missed multiple La Liga games last season due to a patellar tendon problem and it is likely that those issues cropped up again in the Monaco medical.

Silva was keen on a move this summer and had his heart set. But the disappointment has made him sad but Milan are now working again to sell the striker. It is a priority for them to sell the former Sevilla man.

 

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.