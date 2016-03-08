Andre Silva sad on Monaco move failure, AC Milan still keen on sale
24 July at 15:55AC Milan striker Andre Silva is sad and gutted that a move to Monaco did not work out but the rossoneri are still very keen on selling the striker.
While it seemed as though Monaco and Milan had agreed fees and terms about selling the Portuguese striker, the player failed a medical at the Les Monegasques when he flew in to undergo one.
Our correspondent Daniele Longo states that this is a sign that something wasn't right with the striker's fitness all along. It is because of physical reasons that saw him fail a medical.
Silva missed multiple La Liga games last season due to a patellar tendon problem and it is likely that those issues cropped up again in the Monaco medical.
Silva was keen on a move this summer and had his heart set. But the disappointment has made him sad but Milan are now working again to sell the striker. It is a priority for them to sell the former Sevilla man.
