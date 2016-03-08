Angel Correa: Agent flies in for talks with Milan
01 August at 18:25Serie A giants AC Milan are now set to focus their attention back to Angel Correa, whose agent flew into Milan to hold talks with the club again.
The rossoneri announced the capture of Rafael Leao earlier today for a fee of around 30 million euros from Lille and are also set to sign Leo Duarte from Flamengo for around 11 million euros.
We understand that Correa's agent Agustin Jimenez intends to hold talks and reopen discussions to close a deal for the Argentine even though a fee was agreed in the last round of talks.
The last time a meeting was held, Milan and Atletico Madrid had agreed a fee of 40 million euros plus bonuses. But there were disagrements in how much bonuses Milan will pay.
The rossoneri wanted to pay a fee totaling upto 48 million euros while Atleti wanted as many as 50 million euros in the deal. The talks have now reopened and the deal will soon be done.
Go to comments