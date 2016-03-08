Angelli backs Sarri: ‘Together we know we can win’
10 December at 11:35Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ chairman Andrea Agnelli has backed manager Maurizio Sarri to turn things around at the club in the near future.
The former Chelsea manager has come under criticism from different quarters in the football community with the Turin-based club’s lack of dominance in the early part of his first campaign at the club.
Angelli, while talking at the club’s Christmas party as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, has backed the former Napoli manager to succeed at the club and expressed his optimism about a brighter future.
“You [Sarri] has taken on a tough and difficult challenge,” he said. “But we know together, we can win it all.”
Sarri, while talking at the same ceremony, talked about the kind of pressure he is feeling with the job at the Italy’s most successful club in the recent past, and also revealed that it is almost an ‘obligation’ to win the league title with the Old Lady.
“Clearly this is an important challenge for me,” he said. “It has already been difficult when I accepted. Because I arrived in a team and in a company that have won a lot. We want to continue to win in Italy and to be competitive in Europe. In Italy, winning the Scudetto is almost an obligation, while in Europe we do not feel this, but only as a great challenge to do happy all the Juventus people. It will not be easy, but I am happy to be here and to have accepted this challenge.”
Juventus are currently placed second on the Serie A table with 36 points, two-behind leaders Inter Milan.
