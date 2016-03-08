Antonio Conte looking to sue Chelsea
20 July at 14:45Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is looking to sue the Stamford Bridge side, claiming that he deserves a compensation for for loss of future earnings and the damage that the club's delayed decision to sack him has caused to his career.
Conte was sacked as the Blues boss last week, as Maurizio Sarri was announced as the new boss at the London based side.
The Times report that after Chelsea delayed Conte's sacking, the Italian is looking to sue the club for not having compensated him for his loss of future earnings and the damage that the delayed decision has caused to his career.
Chelsea took 55 days from the FA Cup final to sack Conte and his lawyers feel that this has denied the Italian to gain employment elsewhere this summer. Conte demands 9 million pounds from Chelsea and that is the fee that he was entitled to receive for the final year of his Blues contract.
Conte had taken charge of the club's pre-season training for four days.
