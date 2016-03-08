Chelsea to confirm Conte’s sacking, Sarri in London tomorrow
12 July at 22:10Chelsea are expected to confirm the sacking of Antonio Conte in the coming minutes. This morning Conte was informed about Chelsea’s decision to sack him and now Chelsea’s official announcement is just around the corner.
Sources have exclusively told Calciomercato.com that Maurizio Sarri will arrive in London tomorrow to sign his contract with the Premier League giants.
Gianfranco Zola will also arrive in London to join the former Napoli manager’s technical staff.
Chelsea legend John Terry has sent a special message to Antonio Conte through social media: "Thanks for everything Boss. In a time that should have been the most difficult season of my career,Antonio was honest, respectful and there for me whenever I needed him. I loved working and learning from him. Thank you for everything boss. Great man, Great manager. I wish you every success in the future." (watch Terry’s Instagram posts in the gallery)
Napoli star Jorginho will also join Sarri at Chelsea although the Italian is expected to be the last Napoli star to follow Sarri’s path.
