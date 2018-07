Argentina’s World Cup flop still hurts Diego Armando Maradona who has spoken about the Seleccion’s disappointing ‘Russian’ campaign. “People thought Messi could do it all on his own but when he passed the ball to Biglia or Enzo Perez it was almost impossible for us to play the ball. TheIf you pass the ball to some of our directors, they’d give it back to you using their hands.”“I usually speak to my friend Davor Suker who was my team-mate at Sevilla. He.”