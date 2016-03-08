[PARTE MÉDICO] Manuel Lanzini sufrió, en el entrenamiento matutino de hoy, la rotura del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla derecha. pic.twitter.com/lmYEVr5YaV — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 8, 2018

Roma star Diego Perotti could replace Manuel Lanzini in Argentina’s World Cup squad as the West Ham star picked up a knee injury during today’s training with the Seleccion.The Argentinean football federation confirmed this morning that Lanzini suffered the ropture of the cruciate anterior ligament of his right knee.The player’s recovery time will be pretty long and Sampaoli will have to call another player to replace his injured star.​Perotti and Racing Club’s Centurion are the leading candidates to replace Lanzini in Argentina’s 23-man squad list.The Roma star played 35 games with the giallorossi last season scoring eight goals and registering five assists. Lanzini has nine assists and 5 goals in 29 appearances with the Hammers in the 2017/18 campaignHere’s the full selection of Jorge Samapoli for the World Cup:Caballero, Armani, Guzman: Mercado, Otamendi, Fazio, Rojo, Tagliafico, Acuna, AnsaldiMascherano, Biglia, Meza, Banega, Lo Celso, Di Maria, Pavon, Salvio: Dybala, Messi, Aguero, Higuain