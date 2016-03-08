Ariedo Braida involved in legal dispute with Barcelona: the details
01 October at 09:45Former AC Milan sporting director Ariedo Braida is reportedly locked in a legal tussle with Barcelona and it involves Neymar's lawyer.
Braida was the sporting director at Barcelona from the mid-2014 -15 season to the beginning of the 2015-16 season. Currently, he's an international scout at the club.
ESport 3 say that Braida believes that its contract was unjustly terminated and through his lawyer, decided to contest the dismissal by requesting payment of the fees for the additional 3 years that would have tied him to Barcelona.
His contract was in fact renewed for 5 years in 2017 directly by President Bartomeu when already the bond was not so solid between the parties and the influence of the Pep Segura was falling.
The curiosity of this story is that Braida relied on the lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo, who in the summer of 2017 deposited the 222 million euro termination clause in the offices of the LFP for the big-money transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain.
