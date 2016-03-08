Arsenal and Juve target can join Barcelona, but deal depends on Chelsea
01 August at 21:10Today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo reports that Barcelona can sign Adrien Rabiot on one condition.
The French midfielder will see his contract with Psg expire in 2019 and, for now, he seems to be not likely to pen a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants.
Juventus, Arsenal and Barcelona are monitoring the talented French star but the La Liga giants have been told that they could eventually sign Rabiot if Psg secure the services of Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante.
The France World Cup winner has emerged as Psg’s top transfer target to strengthen their midfield.
Juventus have also been linked with signing N’Kante although the Old Lady would need to sell Miralem Pjanic to afford the signing of the Chelsea star.
Meantime the Old Lady is getting ready to welcome Leonardo Bonucci in Turin. Bonucci will return to Juventus in a swap deal with Mattia Caldara. AC Milan have also signed Gonzalo Higuain on an initial € 18 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 35 million.
Bonucci and Caldara are coming back from the USA while Gonzalo Higuain is already on his way to Milan.
