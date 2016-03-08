Arsenal and Man Utd target arrives in Rome to complete €30m switch
06 June at 18:15Bryan Cristante, a target of Manchester United and Arsenal, is expected to arrive in Rome in less than one hour to complete his move to Roma.
The former AC Milan starlet is set to move to the Olimpico for a fee close to € 30 million.
Atalanta will receive € 5 million now and € 25 million at the end of the season, when the giallorossi will make his move permanent.
Cristante is going to sign a five-year deal and has opted to move to Roma without waiting for other top Premier League clubs and Juventus that had also shown interest in signing him.
Roma could also include one of their youngsters in the deal and Marco Tumminiello is one of the players tipped to leave the Olimpico to join Atalanta either on loan or on a permanent deal.
Cristante will arrive at Rome’s Fiumicino airport at 7pm (Italy time) and will complete his medical with the giallorossi tomorrow morning.
An official statement will be released by Roma when the player will sign his contract with the club.
