Arsenal and Tottenham to battle out with AC Milan for Juve flop?
08 December at 19:00Merih Demiral hasn't found a lot of space at Juventus since his arrival from Sassuolo last summer. The Turkish international has collected just one appearance so far this season, back in September against Verona.
AC Milan have had their eyes on the centre-back since last summer and are looking for a replacement for the injured Leo Duarte but there is also interest abroad in the talented defender.
As reported by the Sun (via calciomercato.it), besides Arsenal and Manchester United, Tottenham are also thinking of Demiral, who is one of the names on the list of Jose Mourinho.
The Special One would have identified the right reinforcement for his team's defence in the Turkish giant, also considering the possible departures of Alderweireld and Vertonghen.
The Bianconeri, for their part, could let the former Sassuolo man for a sum between 15 and 20 million euros. Fresh money that could then be reinvested by Paratici in the winter or summer transfer market.
