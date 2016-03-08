Arsenal, chance that Ozil will remain after strong performance against Liverpool
31 October at 22:00Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil may have convinced coach Unai Emery to place more trust in him after his strong performance in Arsenal’s ten goal thriller against Liverpool in the EFL Cup yesterday, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The 31-year-old German midfielder has been exiled from the Gunners squad so far this season, only making three appearances across all competitions. He played 65 minutes against Liverpool yesterday in a game that ended 5-5, looking dominant in midfield as he continued to make pinpoint accurate passes.
His performance also saw him provide an assist to Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the 54th minute, his first goal contribution of this season. Contracted to the North London club until 2021, reports from the English press suggest that he may be out the door in the upcoming January transfer window, but there is a chance that Emery will start to feature the player more regularly following his impressive display at Anfield.
Apollo Heyes
