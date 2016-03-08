Arsenal dealt blow in chase for Ajax star: 'He will stay for another year'
23 May at 13:55Premier League giants Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their chase for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.
The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Argentine, as they continue to look for defensive recruitments. They have been linked with a move for Tagliafico, who played in the FIFA World Cup for Argentina and reached the semi-final of the Champions League with Ajax.
While speaking to Interdipendenza, Tagliafico's agent talked about his client's future.
He said:“Nicolas has just signed a contract for next season and will stay at Ajax. The new agreement includes an important salary increase. Overmars has raised the contract, with the intention of letting him stay another year. "
He also said: “La Liga, the Premier are important championships for him. Right now even Serie A and Inter are, certainly not like in the 90s. I don't know what will happen in a year from now. If from next season Inter, Juventus or some great team will want Nico, he would obviously be interested."
